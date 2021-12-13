tsipras-congratulates-new-kinal-chief

Main opposition leader Alexis Tsipras has called Nikos Androulakis to congratulate him on his election Sunday as leader of the center left Movement for Change (KINAL) coalition.

According to sources within SYRIZA, the ex-prime minister informed Androulakis of his plans to meet with mainstream party leaders to discuss the conservative government’s handling of the pandemic and the pressure on the national health system.

The two leaders agreed to have a face to face meeting in the coming days, the same sources said.

Androulakis, an MEP, defeated former prime minister George Papandreou in a runoff vote held Sunday. Partial results shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday showed the 42-year-old Androulakis with 68.4% of the vote compared to 31.6% for the 69-year-old Papandreou.

Analysts have said that a Papandreou victory would have been more accommodating for SYRIZA’s political narrative.