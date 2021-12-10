Scholz ‘appreciates’ Greece’s growth and recovery

Newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is sworn in the Bundestag in Berlin, Dec. 8, 2021 [AP/Markus Schreiber]

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s newly appointed chancellor, said on Friday that he appreciates that Greece is experiencing growth and recovery.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels on Friday, alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Scholz said that “we have worked very hard to cooperate with Greece in recent years. This was also the case when I was finance minister.

“Now we have a situation in Greece which is really to be understood as a good process of growing and recovering which I appreciate very much.”

He added that this view was also shared by Germany’s new finance minister, Christian Lindner.