NEWS

Scholz ‘appreciates’ Greece’s growth and recovery

scholz-appreciates-greece-s-growth-and-recovery
Newly elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is sworn in the Bundestag in Berlin, Dec. 8, 2021 [AP/Markus Schreiber]

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s newly appointed chancellor, said on Friday that he appreciates that Greece is experiencing growth and recovery.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels on Friday, alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Scholz said that “we have worked very hard to cooperate with Greece in recent years. This was also the case when I was finance minister.

“Now we have a situation in Greece which is really to be understood as a good process of growing and recovering which I appreciate very much.”

He added that this view was also shared by Germany’s new finance minister, Christian Lindner.

Politics
READ MORE
Kiril Petkov and Assen Vassilev, leaders of Bulgaria’s new centrist party We Continue the Change, react after the first exit polls during parliamentary and presidential elections, in Sofia, Nov. 14, 2021 [Reuters/Stoyan Nenov].
NEWS

Bulgaria’s centrist PP party seals deal for coalition government

pm-to-attend-synod-for-talks-on-charter-more-priests
NEWS

PM to attend Synod for talks on charter, more priests

syriza-mp-condemns-attack-against-high-school-principal
NEWS

SYRIZA MP condemns attack against high school principal 

pm-says-important-to-increase-women-amp-8217-s-participation-in-labor-market-politics
NEWS

PM says important to increase women’s participation in labor market, politics

A vendor sells Turkish flags with the portrait of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the modern Turkey, in a street market at the Eminonu district in Istanbul, Oct. 21, 2021 [AP Photo/Francisco Seco]
ECONOMY

Brawls, shouting erupt in Turkish parliament amid budget talks

papandreou-i-didn-t-speak-of-fraud
NEWS

Papandreou: I didn’t speak of fraud