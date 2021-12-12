NEWS

Androulakis is new KINAL leader

androulakis-is-new-kinal-leader

Nikos Androulakis has been elected the new leader of the Movement for Change (KINAL) party.

Partial results announced by the party at 8:45 p.m. showed Androulakis, 42, leading former Prime Minister George Papandreou, 69, 68.42% to 31.58%.

Papandreou has called Androulakis to congratulate him.

The polls closed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, with just over 206,000 party members and friends voting, less than the 270,000 who voted in last Sunday’s first round.

Androulakis, a civil engineer, was a former youth leader at the Panhellenic Socialist Movement, one of KINAL’s constituent parties, and has been a member of the European Parliament since 2014. He is considered a moderate. He self-identifies as a Social Democrat.

