PM, archbishop agree on need to push for vaccination

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the Holy Synod on Monday, and along with Archbishop Ieronymos recognized the need to focus and persist on the efforts to vaccinate the entirety of Greece’s population, especially in the regions of the country with low vaccinations rates.

“The importance of faithfully adhering to the coronavirus pandemic measures was also stressed during the Synod. The State and the Church of Greece, always true to their discrete roles and responsibilities, are confronting not only the pandemic, but those who seek to use it, and are seeking to erode the relation between the State and the Church,” stated the announcement released after the Synod’s conclusion.

“His Beatitude thanked the Prime Minster and the Education and Religious Affairs Minister [Niki Kerameus] for their cooperation in addressing longstanding problems, while making particular mention of the widespread reform of ecclesiastical education,” stated the release.

The Synod also discussed more material questions, including the use of the Church’s estate to help those in need but to also facilitate the economic recovery of Greece. The two men also discussed the modernization of the legal framework regulating clerical staff. The archbishop stressed that all new Church hirings are not permanent, apart from those regularly scheduled, and will not be a burden on the state budget.