Coronavirus: 3,841 new cases, 96 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 3,841 new coronavirus cases on Monday. The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 96 deaths and revealed that 709 people are currently intubated in Greece’s ICUs.

Most of those intubate (571 or 80.54%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated with the remaining people (138 or 19.46%) being fully vaccinated.

The total number of cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 1,006,707, with a total of 19,345 deaths over the same period.

