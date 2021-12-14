online-leg-of-national-census-closes

The online leg of Greece’s population and housing census drew to a close on Monday night, with the platform remaining open until Friday only for amendments and corrections, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) has said.

Residents and citizens who were unable to fill out the questionnaires online will have to make an appointment with their local census taker to complete the process via an interview at their place of residence.

In the event that they are reluctant to hold a face-to-face meeting with their local census taker, they can arrange the interview by telephone and make an appointment for the completed questionnaire to be picked up.

ELSTAT stressed that all census takers have been furnished with an official badge and must display identification when they come knocking on people’s doors. They have also been instructed to uphold health safety protocols.

It added that the information on the questionnaire does not include sensitive data and will be used only by ELSTAT and only for the population and housing census.