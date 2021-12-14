NEWS

Journalist Giorgos Trangas, 72, dies after battle with Covid-19

[InTime News]

Journalist Giorgos Trangas died in an Athens hospital in the early hours of Tuesday after being admitted 10 days ago with serious symptoms of Covid-19. He was 72 years old.

According to an announcement from the Sotiria Hospital, Trangas died in intensive care shortly after 3 a.m. 

He is said to have had underlying health problems and was not vaccinated against Covid-19. He announced testing positive for the coronavirus on social media on November 30 and was admitted to Sotiria on December 4 after his condition deteriorated.

Regarded as one of Greece’s more influential and controversial populist voices, with numerous shows on television and radio, the one-time publisher and founder of the defunct fringe Free People party had been a vocal proponent of the anti-vaccination movement.

