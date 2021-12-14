greece-records-2nd-highest-daily-covid-death-toll-with-130-fatalities

Greece recorded its second highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic on Tuesday with 130 deaths, and 5,736 new coronavirus cases. The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also reported 700 intubated patients in Greece’s ICUs.

Most of the intubated patients (568 or 81.14%) are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, with the remaining patients (132 or 18.86%) being fully vaccinated.

The total number of deaths in Greece since the pandemic rose to 19,475, with the highest daily death toll (134) having been recorded on May 3.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, reported 1,786 cases, with the northern port city of Thessaloniki registering 901.