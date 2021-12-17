NEWS

Safety app for women in peril

safety-app-for-women-in-peril
Woman wearing protective face mask walk in Monastiraki, district of Athens, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]

A new free mobile app PANICosGR allows users needing help to simply press a red button to send an automated message to a default emergency contact.

“It is to support women being, those being sexually harassed, people who really need it and whose lives are hanging by a thread,” said Christos Apostolou, creator of the application which is available for free on the Google Play Store, in comments to Kathimerini. 

The application uses mobile messages to automatically send a notification to the selected emergency contact, along with the sender’s location. At the same time, audio recording from the mobile will be activated for one minute. “I thought it could be used as evidence,” Apostolou explains.

