three-natura-2000-studies-released-for-public-consultation

The Environment and Energy Ministry’s released its first three Special Environmental Studies related to protected Natura 2000 regions for public consultation on Thursday.

The regions concern protected areas in eastern Crete, Evros, Rodopi as well as in the southern Peloponnese.

Minister Kostas Skrekas said that the ministry was, for the first time, “creating a clear framework for protection zones and land uses in the 446 areas under the Natura 2000 network.” He added that the studies “will be a useful tool for the sustainable development and protection of biodiversity in these areas of unique natural beauty.”

A total of 23 studies are expected to be released for the 446 areas under the EU-wide Natura program. The first three will remain online for consultation until January 31, 2022.