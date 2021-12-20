NEWS

Health Minister rules out lockdown-style restrictions ahead of holiday season

Health Minister Thanos Plevris has ruled out more stringent restrictions to contain Covid-19 ahead of the holiday season.

“We will celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve. There are currently no thoughts of lockdown-style restrictions,” he told SKAI TV Monday.

Plevris said that although currently experiencing a de-escalation of the fourth coronavirus wave, Greece should be bracing for the fast-spreading Omicron variant. He said a fifth wave is likely to hit the country in January.

Greece has so far registered 26 cases of the Omicron variant in Crete, Laconia and Attica. 

The conservative minister added that authorities are mulling plans for a mass population screening throughout the country. He did not provide more details.

