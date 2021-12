New cases of the coronavirus rose on Monday, along with intubations, health authorities announced.

The number of new Covid infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday was 3,689 from 2,831 on Sunday. There were also 85 deaths, down from 91 the day before, and 670 patients on ventilators, up from 662 on Sunday.

A total of 97.428 PCR and rapid test were conducted in the past 24 hours, with the positivity rate at 3.78% from 1,26% the previous day.