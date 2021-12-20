NEWS

Number of confirmed Omicron cases rises to 26

The number of confirmed Omicron cases in Greece has risen to 26, authorities said Monday.

According to the head of the National Public Health Organization (EODY) Theoklis Zaoutis, the cases have been registered in Crete, Laconia and Attica.

Most of the cases are not related to travel, meaning Omicron could now be circulating within the community. 

Omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the European Union’s 27 nations by mid-January.

