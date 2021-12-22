NEWS

Government mulling restrictions after holidays to curb Covid

Health Minister Thanos Plevris said Wednesday the government is considering imposing some restrictions after the holiday season to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The government on Tuesday stopped short of imposing a registered rapid test for everyone at a pharmacy or testing center before entering entertainment venues on New Year’s Eve, choosing instead to call for a self-test for the unvaccinated and a “strong recommendation” to get tested for those who have completed their inoculation.

“It is a clear position of the government — the expert committee is currently meeting — that after the holidays there will definitely be a framework of restrictive measures,” the minister said during a debate in Parliament over a Health Ministry provisions on the pandemic on Wednesday.

“The committee will propose the restrictive measures and the government will make its final decisions so that we can control the pandemic,” he added.

