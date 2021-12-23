submachine-gun-found-on-beach-in-southern-athens

A passer-by found a submachine gun while walking at beachfront of the Peace and Friendship Stadium (SEF) in the southern suburb of Neo Faliro on Wednesday afternoon.

The weapon, which showed obvious signs of corrosion, had a caliber of 9×19 mm and was found without a magazine or cartridges.

The passer-by alerted the security office of Pirseus’ Port Authority which collected the finding and has opened an investigation. The weapon will be sent to a laboratory for further examination.