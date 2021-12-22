scientific-committee-proposes-slew-of-new-measures-to-contain-omicron

The Scientific Committee advising the government on the handling of the pandemic has proposed several new measures to contain the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant according to information made available to Kathimerini on Wednesday. A final decision on their implementation is expected on Thursday.

These new measures call for the cancellation of seasonal public events, like the one recently cancelled in central Athens, a return to empty stadiums for sporting events, the mandatory use of a protective masks in both indoor and outdoor areas, and the mandatory use of enhanced protection (either with a KN95 mask or by using two masks) in supermarkets and public transportation.

The new recommended measures may also affect travelers as they include suggestions that people who have entered Greece should have to undergo mandatory testing (rapid or PCR) on the 2nd and 4th day after their arrival.

New measures for the period after New Year’s Day are also expected to be discussed next week according to the same information. Early ideas include fresh restrictions on opening hours for stores, limiting the amount of people per square footage in close spaces, and increasing remote working.