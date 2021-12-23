four-dead-in-new-migrant-boat-accident

At least four migrants have been confirmed dead on Thursday after the boat they were onboard was grounded on an islet, north of the island of Antikythera. Several coast guard vessels are engaged in a search and rescue operation in the area for any missing people.

Approximately 90 migrants are currently stranded on the islet. However, according to information from the coast guard, they will not be evacuated until tomorrow morning.

According to early reports, the coast guard received a distress call on Thursday afternoon stating that approximately 100 people were at risk. When officers arrived on the scene, they realized that the vessel carrying the migrants had been grounded on the rocky islet.

This is the second loss of life in the Aegean in two days, as on Wednesday a boat carrying migrants capsized off the island of Folegandros. Three people were confirmed dead, with dozens feared missing.