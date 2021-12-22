new-program-focuses-on-teaching-young-migrants

A training program to support teachers involved in educating “children with refugee/migrant backgrounds” was launched Tuesday by Education Minister Niki Kerameus. It is part of the effort to meet the growing needs of more than 14,000 migrant/refugee children attending Greek schools. It aims to train 1,600 people, with 400 hours of training over nine months.

“We are investing in strengthening the skills of our teachers and providing them with essential tools to co-shape the intercultural and inclusive schools of the 21st century,” said Kerameus.

A total of 1,540 teachers have been recruited to deliver classes in primary and secondary education. Another 87 teachers have been appointed as refugee education coordinators. Interpreting services have also been activated at school units. The broader goal is to benefit refugee/migrant students, both in terms of enhancing school attendance and improving education.