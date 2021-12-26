former-greek-president-papoulias-passes-away

Former President of the Hellenic Republic Karolos Papoulias passed away on Sunday. Papoulias served two terms as president, from 2005 to 2015.

Papoulias was a longstanding member of PASOK and held various ministerial appointments in his long political career, mainly in the Foreign Ministry and the Defense Ministry. He also served as MP for his home region of Ioannina for 26 years.

“His participation in the National Resistance and his efforts against the Junta defined his journey, reflecting his constant commitment to the ideals of freedom and justice that he consistently defended,” stated current president Katerina Sakellaropoulou on her predecessor and added that Papoulias “served as President of the Hellenic Republic for two consecutive terms and honoured with his conduct and ethos this highest state institution, vigorously defending social cohesion and national unity.”