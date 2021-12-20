man-dies-in-apartment-fire

An investigation is underway after a man died following an apartment fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Fire Service said the fire broke out in a block of flats in the Athens suburb of Neo Irakleio.

At least 20 firefighters with seven fire engines arrived at the scene to prevent the flames from spreading.

Firefighters said they removed a man from the building who was pronounced dead, but no other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.