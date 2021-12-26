NEWS

Papoulias tributes pour in from across the political spectrum

papoulias-tributes-pour-in-from-across-the-political-spectrum
[InTime News]

Tributes have been pouring in from across the Greek political world honoring former President of the Hellenic Republic Karolos Papoulias after his passing on Sunday.

“Greeks bow their head in respect to the responsible President, the visionary minister, the noble opponent, and dedicated patriot. To the approachable and mild-mannered politician, as well as the sensitive and educated person. They hold up the decades of his life as an exemplary journey of a true public servant. They are inspired by his message of unity and dignity that he will eternally stand for,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his statement.

“He served Greek public life in many ways, especially as President of the Republic, with a high feeling of patriotism, selfless dedication, and impeccable morals,” stated Papoulias’ successor and former president, Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

“Karolos Papoulias, who I was honored to call a friend, conducted himself in Greek politics with dignity and a sense of solidarity,” said Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

“He remained to the end a visionary of peace and humanism, a tireless defender of Democracy. We will remember him with great respect,” said new Movement for Change President Nikos Androulakis, who praised Papoulias’ long tenure with the party.

Death
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Former Greek President Papoulias passes away

sinking-of-sailboat-carrying-migrants-kills-11
NEWS

Sinking of sailboat carrying migrants kills 11

death-toll-from-antikythera-shipwreck-climbs-to-11
NEWS

Death toll from Antikythera shipwreck climbs to 11

[InTime News]
NEWS

At least seven migrants drown, 30 still missing in shipwrecks

one-migrant-drowns-dozens-believed-missing-off-greek-island
NEWS

One migrant drowns, dozens believed missing off Greek island

man-dies-in-apartment-fire
NEWS

Man dies in apartment fire