papoulias-tributes-pour-in-from-across-the-political-spectrum

Tributes have been pouring in from across the Greek political world honoring former President of the Hellenic Republic Karolos Papoulias after his passing on Sunday.

“Greeks bow their head in respect to the responsible President, the visionary minister, the noble opponent, and dedicated patriot. To the approachable and mild-mannered politician, as well as the sensitive and educated person. They hold up the decades of his life as an exemplary journey of a true public servant. They are inspired by his message of unity and dignity that he will eternally stand for,” said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in his statement.

“He served Greek public life in many ways, especially as President of the Republic, with a high feeling of patriotism, selfless dedication, and impeccable morals,” stated Papoulias’ successor and former president, Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

“Karolos Papoulias, who I was honored to call a friend, conducted himself in Greek politics with dignity and a sense of solidarity,” said Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

“He remained to the end a visionary of peace and humanism, a tireless defender of Democracy. We will remember him with great respect,” said new Movement for Change President Nikos Androulakis, who praised Papoulias’ long tenure with the party.