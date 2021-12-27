NEWS

Omicron already dominates new infections in Attica, expert says

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is already dominating in the region of Attica, Greece’s most populous, according to Athanasios Tsakris, professor of microbiology and member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts on the pandemic.

Tsakris told Skai radio on Monday that the latest samples collected in Attica last week show that 70% of the infections are of the new variant. 

People vaccinated with the third dose of a Covid jab who got sick had very mild symptoms, compared to those who have not been inoculated, he added.

