Greece has donated 703,200 vaccines to Indonesia

Vial labelled "AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed EU flag is seen in this illustration picture taken March 24, 2021. [Dado Ruvic/ReutersIllustration]

Greece donated a further 259,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Indonesia on December 26 through COVAX, Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

This was the second shipment of vaccines from Greece bringing the total number received by the country to 703,200 doses, it added.

“Indonesia appreciates Greece’s support for its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Foreign Ministry’s European Directorate said in a tweet on Monday.

“Greece actively contributes to the fight against Covid-19 pandemic on the global level,” the Greek Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

