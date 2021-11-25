NEWS

Greece donates 150,000 Covid-19 vaccines to Ghana

[Foreign Ministry Twitter account]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias delivered 150,000 vaccines against Covid to Accra in the context of his official visit to the country on Thursay, saying it is “an expression of Greece’s solidarity” with Ghana and its people.

“Greece is actively supporting Ghana in the fight against the pandemic,” the Foreign Ministry said in a Twitter post.

Dendias handed over the vaccines to the secretaries-general of the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Health.

[AMNA]

 

Diplomacy Vaccine
