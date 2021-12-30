EODY updates guidelines for Covid isolation, quarantine 

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) issued new guidelines for people who are infected or are exposed through a third person to Covid-19, as part of the updated restrictions issued by the government on Wednesday.

For healthcare staff, if they have tested positive for the virus they will have to isolate for five days and return to work with or without a negative test if they are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms. They will also have to use a high respiratory protection mask (N95, KN95 or FFP2).

For healthcare staff who have been exposed to the virus, EODY says the triple-vaccinated will be able to continue their work with a mandatory PCR test on the 3rd day after the exposure, while those who have received only two doses (or one J&J dose) will have to submit a PCR test on the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th day after the exposure.

For the general public, those who are infected with Covid-19 must isolate for at least five days, after which, of they have no or mild symptoms (except fever) they are allowed to exit their house. If the fever continues, they will have to remain isolated. They will also have to use a high respiratory protection mask (N95, KN95 or FFP2) or a double plain mask for at least five more days.

People who came into contact with a confirmed case and are triple-vaccinated will have to use a high respiratory protection mask (N95, KN95 or FFP2) or a double plain mask for 10 days and take a PCR or rapid antigen test on the 5th day from the exposure.

Those who only got two doses of a jab (or one J&J), are required to stay at home for five days and avoid contact with other people. On the 5th day they have to take a PCR or rapid antigen test. After the 5th day, they will need to use a high respiratory protection mask (N95, KN95 or FFP2) or a double mask for at least another five days.

For people whose work is “inextricably linked to the functioning of the state and vital infrastructure,” the panel of experts advising the government will consider different instructions on the recommendation of the competent ministries.