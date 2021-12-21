NEWS

Commission approves 560 million for refugees in Turkey

The European Commission on Tuesday published two financing decisions, worth 560 million euros, to support inclusive quality education initiatives, including access to higher education through scholarships, for refugees in Turkey as well as for border protection.

These funds are part of the additional 3 billion euros announced by Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen in June 2021, to maintain EU support for refugees in Turkey through 2023.

“It will ensure that hundreds of thousands of refugee children can continue going to school and receiving quality education, which is key to secure future job perspectives and in view of the overall socio-economic recovery,” stated Oliver Varhelyi, Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, on the decisions, adding that “we will also provide financing to the authorities to address migratory challenges and increase border protection, not least in view of the evolving situation at the Eastern border of Turkey.”

