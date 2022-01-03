video-shows-turkey-cadets-swimming-the-distance-to-kastellorizo

In a provocative video posted on the Twitter account of Turkey’s Defense Ministry, Turkish cadets are shown swimming the distance to Greece’s southeastern Aegean island of Kastellorizo in an apparent bid to underscore its proximity to the Turkish coast.

In comments made on December 24, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar challenged Greece’s maritime zone around Kastellorizo, emphasizing that the Greek island is located at a distance of 1,950 meters from the country’s coast. “A cadet at the military academy can swim to it,” he said.

In the controversial video uploaded Saturday, 12 cadets of the National Defense University Naval Academy are seen swimming from their academy to the islet of Tuzla which is approximately the same distance.