Omicron likely to peak quickly, level off later in January, expert says

The transmission of the Omicron variant is expected to peak quickly and start levelling off later in January, based on how it behaved in South Africa, expert epidemiologist and member of the panel of experts advising the government, Dr. Gkikas Magiorkinis, said in an interview with the state-run radio station Praktoreio on Monday.

“The most likely scenario is that we will see a decline within January. The second scenario, which is less probable, is a decline by the end of February. Based on the above, I believe that it will soon peter out,” Magiorkinis was quoted as saying.

He said there was concern over the high number of cases over the holidays “as they may lead several people to outpatient clinics.” He said the government was monitoring the situation to see if the pressure on the health system will increase and what else needs to be done.

He advised people that are very socially active to avoid contact with persons belonging to high-risk groups or the very elderly for the next two to three weeks. If it is essential to meet them, they should wear masks and do a self-test beforehand, he added.

“For those that are vaccinated, the risk is lower. What we are interested in is to not generate pressure from the ages over 60 and from the unvaccinated,” he said.

On the possibility of a fourth vaccine dose, he said this was something that was being discussed for the immunocompromised and especially for vulnerable groups.

[AMNA]