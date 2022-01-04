NEWS

Dendias to meet with Saudi counterpart in Athens

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will receive his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, in Athens Tuesday.

Bilateral relations in the field of defense, economy and investment, as well as cooperation in international organizations are expected to be at the center of the discussions.

Developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Gulf region are also expected to be examined in depth.

This will be the second visit by the Saudi minister to Athens in less than a year, as he had previously participated in the Friendship Forum in February.

It also follows the visit by Dendias and Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos to Saudi Arabia last April and the more recent one by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in October.

