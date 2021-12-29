NEWS

FM visit to Austria postponed due to spread of Omicron variant

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias communicated with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg over the phone on Wednesday, with the two men agreeing to postpone the Greek FM’s scheduled visit to Vienna on New Year’s Day due to the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant. Diplomatic sources stress that the visit will take place as soon as conditions allow, including January if possible.

The rest of the foreign minister’s busy upcoming schedule remains unchanged, which include receiving the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and visits to Nigeria and Angola. [With information from AMNA]

