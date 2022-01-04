Greek schools to reopen Jan 10, with more Covid-19 testing
Greek schools will reopen January 10, as planned, with increased Covid-19 testing, officials confirmed Tuesday.
The announcement was made during a briefing by Education Minister Niki Kerameus, Health Minister Thanos Plevris and Professor Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts.
Pupils will be required to take three self-tests in the first week of school following the winter break. After that, pupils (regardless of their vaccination status) will do a test twice a week.
In the event that a pupil is found positive for Covid-19, all pupils and teachers will have to undergo testing for the next five days (two rapid and three self-tests).
On Tuesday, Greece set a new daily record for Covid-19 infections, registering 50,126 cases.
The previous record of 40,560 cases was set on December 31.
Officials announced Covid-related 61 deaths.