Greek schools to reopen Jan 10, with more Covid-19 testing

Greek schools will reopen January 10, as planned, with increased Covid-19 testing, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The announcement was made during a briefing by Education Minister Niki Kerameus, Health Minister Thanos Plevris and Professor Vana Papaevangelou, a member of the Health Ministry’s committee of experts.

Pupils will be required to take three self-tests in the first week of school following the winter break. After that, pupils (regardless of their vaccination status) will do a test twice a week.

In the event that a pupil is found positive for Covid-19, all pupils and teachers will have to undergo testing for the next five days (two rapid and three self-tests).

On Tuesday, Greece set a new daily record for Covid-19 infections, registering 50,126 cases.

The previous record of 40,560 cases was set on December 31.

Officials announced Covid-related 61 deaths.