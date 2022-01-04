NEWS

SYRIZA calls for free Covid-19 tests

The government should “stop fooling around and provide molecular (PCR) and rapid tests for free, like nearly all European countries,” main opposition SYRIZA said on Tuesday.

The party was responding to the government’s announcement that it was capping the cost of PCR tests for Covid-19 at €47 (from at least €60) at private clinics and diagnostic labs from Thursday.

SYRIZA accused the government of allowing profiteering over PCR tests for two years.

“In other words, instead of a family paying €240 a week to see if they are sick, they will now pay €188,” it said. The government, it charged, “has no understanding of reality, the necessary contact tracing of infections, and the economic inability of families to manage even necessary needs in the midst of explosive price hikes.” [AMNA]

