Greece sets new daily Covid-19 case record

Greece set a new daily record for Covid-19 infections, registering 50,126 cases, health agency data showed on Tuesday as a fourth wave of the virus, driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, mounted across the country.

The previous record of 40,560 cases was set on December 31.

Data showed 61 deaths had been reported on Tuesday.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 1,344,923, with 21,053 dead.

A total of 619 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 3,782 have left ICU.

A medical staff conducts a Covid-19 rapid test on a man in Athens, Tuesday. [AP]
