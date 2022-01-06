training-of-uni-security-force-to-begin-this-month

Some 400 people hired by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) to staff special units to guard university campuses will begin a four-month training program on January 17, according to Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos.

During a meeting with the rector of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Theodorikakos stressed that his ministry and ELAS are working closely with universities across the country to ensure the implementation of the new initiative.

A campus police force was deemed necessary by the government to tackle decades of rampant lawlessness at Greek university campuses. However, opponents of the move, mainly from left-wing parties, say it threatens academic freedom established after the end of military rule in the 1970s.

“The safety of students and teachers is an absolute priority in 2022, so that universities are functional places of education and freedom,” Theodorikakos said.