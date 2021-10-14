NEWS

Attack on student condemned by Athens university

attack-on-student-condemned-by-athens-university

The administration of the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) condemned an attack on campus earlier this week that appears to have been ideologically driven.

It added that the administration has conducted an investigation into Tuesday’s incident and sent its findings to the relevant law enforcement authorities.

“We are determined to pursue every legal action to secure for our students and every member of the AUEB community the conditions for returning to normalcy – in every respect,” it said in a statement, referring to an attack against a 20-year-old student at the AUEB campus.

Odysseas Vlahonikolos told Kathimerini that he believes the assailants were part of a group of self-styled anarchists active on the campus.

Another student who claims to have witnessed the attack, said the assailants lambasted Vlahonikolos for speaking in favor of a university police force earlier this year. 

Crime Education
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

University administration condemns attack on student

police-investigate-assault-of-university-student
NEWS

Police investigate assault of university student

[Intime News]
NEWS

Quiet day at Thessaloniki school as police circles block

A man tries to stop a hooded youth entering at a vocational high school after clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. [Giannis Papanikos/AP]
NEWS

Far-right links to be probed after fresh school violence

education-ministry-condemns-epal-violence-calls-for-probe
NEWS

Education Ministry condemns EPAL violence, calls for probe

[Konstantinos Tsakalidis / SOOC]
NEWS

Government moves to protect teachers from anti-vaxxers, Covid deniers