attack-on-student-condemned-by-athens-university

The administration of the Athens University of Economics and Business (AUEB) condemned an attack on campus earlier this week that appears to have been ideologically driven.

It added that the administration has conducted an investigation into Tuesday’s incident and sent its findings to the relevant law enforcement authorities.

“We are determined to pursue every legal action to secure for our students and every member of the AUEB community the conditions for returning to normalcy – in every respect,” it said in a statement, referring to an attack against a 20-year-old student at the AUEB campus.

Odysseas Vlahonikolos told Kathimerini that he believes the assailants were part of a group of self-styled anarchists active on the campus.

Another student who claims to have witnessed the attack, said the assailants lambasted Vlahonikolos for speaking in favor of a university police force earlier this year.