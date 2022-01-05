9 in 10 infections due to Omicron, minister says

Nine in ten new Covid infections can be attributed to the Omicron variant, Alternate Health Minister Mina Gaga said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a daily briefing, the doctor said that on December 30 Omicron accounted for 82% of all infections, and one day later the rate had climbed to 89% of all infections.

Gaga also said that new vaccination appointments would be made available and that those wishing to take the Moderna vaccine would be able to do so on Sundays as well.

Given the increased pressure on hospital emergency services departments, she called on those testing positive not to rush to hospitals to do PCR tests but to attend primary care health centers instead.

Private-sector doctors should expect an official draft on Friday to help the public-sector health service cope, she added. [AMNA]