Health authorities have announced 37,676 new cases of the coronavirus over the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Saturday, as well as 65 deaths.

There are 634 patients on ventilators.

The Attica region, whichy includes the capital Athens, accounted for 14,709 of the new cases, followed by Thessaloniki, with 4,145.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,489,024 confirmed cases, with 21,328 deaths.