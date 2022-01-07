Covid: 29,334 new cases, 78 deaths, 632 intubated

Health authorities announced 29,334 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, a decrease on Thursday’s figure of 33,716.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 78 deaths, up from 70 on the previous day.

There were 632 patients on ventilators, seven fewer than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 85.13% are unvaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,451,354 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 21,263 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.1 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

Of the 29,334 new cases, 87 were detected at entry points to the county.

In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 447 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,610 to other confirmed cases.

The median age of new infections is 36 years, while the median age of fatalities is 78. [AMNA]