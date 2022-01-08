NEWS

More Covid-19 vaccines for children

An additional 40,000 vaccines against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 12 years old are becoming available on the government’s emvolio.gov.gr platform Monday, the Health Ministry has announced, urging parents to get their children protected against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. 

To the end of getting more children vaccinated, the government also plans to open a specialized center in northern Athens, Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga said on Saturday. 

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, she said that the new vaccination center, to be located in the Penteli Children’s Hospital, will be staffed by pediatricians and other specialized doctors. 

Referring to the reopening of schools Monday after the Christmas and New Year’s holiday break, Gaga stressed the importance of stringently upholding health safety measures in the classroom and at home. “The next two to three weeks will be crucial,” she said.

