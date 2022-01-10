NEWS

Teens attacked in northern Athens



Police on Monday reported another case of teen violence that occurred on Saturday night in the affluent northern Athens suburb of Kifissia, which left a 14-year-old injured.

According to a statement, a gang of about 20 teenagers attacked a group of four youngsters a little after 10.30 p.m. as they were walking along Kifissias Avenue. Two of the four managed to escape but the other two were beaten, with the culprits making off with their mobile phones.

The 14-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment. Police have launched an investigation to find the perpetrators.





