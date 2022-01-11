convicted-former-municipal-employee-arrested-in-thessaloniki

A former municipal employee from Thessaloniki convicted to five years in jail for fraud was arrested in the city’s Kalamaria district on Monday afternoon and led before a prosecutor on Tuesday to enforce the sentence.

According to the court decision, the 70-year-old former employee of the Pavlos Melas municipality defrauded 13 victims of almost 48,000 euros by promising municipal jobs to unemployed individuals.

The man pretended to need the money to collect the required paperwork for the job openings while he also convinced his victims to take out loans for alleged joint projects and then made off with the money.