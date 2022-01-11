NEWS

Convicted former municipal employee arrested in Thessaloniki

convicted-former-municipal-employee-arrested-in-thessaloniki

A former municipal employee from Thessaloniki convicted to five years in jail for fraud was arrested in the city’s Kalamaria district on Monday afternoon and led before a prosecutor on Tuesday to enforce the sentence.  

According to the court decision, the 70-year-old former employee of the Pavlos Melas municipality defrauded 13 victims of almost 48,000 euros by promising municipal jobs to unemployed individuals.

The man pretended to need the money to collect the required paperwork for the job openings while he also convinced his victims to take out loans for alleged joint projects and then made off with the money. 

Crime
READ MORE
armed-robber-holds-up-bank
NEWS

Armed robber holds up bank

[InTime News]
NEWS

Teens attacked in northern Athens

[InTime News]
NEWS

Man arrested in central Athens after shooting gun in the air

[InTime News]
NEWS

Man accused of attacking wife with ax led before prosecutor

training-of-uni-security-force-to-begin-this-month
NEWS

Training of uni security force to begin this month

[Intime News]
NEWS

Man accused of beating wife remanded in custody