Coronavirus: 32,694 new cases, 80 deaths, 640 intubations

Greek health authorities announced 32,694 new coronavirus cases and 80 deaths on Tuesday. The daily briefing by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also stated that 640 patients are currently being treated in ICUs.

The new cases were identified from a total of 583,206 tests, a positivity rate of 5.6%.

Among intubated patients, 537 or 83.91% are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated and 103 or 16.09% are fully vaccinated.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Greece rose to 1,568,215 since the start of the pandemic, with 21,559 deaths over the same period.