Fourth dose approved for immunocompromised individuals
Greece’s National Vaccination Committee approved on Tuesday the administration of a fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine to immunocompromised people.
The experts decided that this group will be able to get the fourth jab 3-6 months after the third.
The decision concerns patients with haematological and oncological illnesses who under treatment, people receiving immunosuppressive drugs, transplant recipients and patients with rheumatic diseases or renal failure.