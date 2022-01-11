NEWS

Fourth dose approved for immunocompromised individuals

Greece’s National Vaccination Committee approved on Tuesday the administration of a fourth dose of a coronavirus vaccine to immunocompromised people.

The experts decided that this group will be able to get the fourth jab 3-6 months after the third.

The decision concerns patients with haematological and oncological illnesses who under treatment, people receiving immunosuppressive drugs, transplant recipients and patients with rheumatic diseases or renal failure.

