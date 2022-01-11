measures-urged-after-wolf-kills-puppy-on-parnitha

In the wake of a deadly wolf attack on a puppy in Mt Parnitha in Attica on Sunday, the environmental group Callisto has warned that people could be next if authorities do not take measures soon.

The wolf, which was hidden among visitors’ cars at the mountain’s Bafi shelter, launched at a 14-year-old girl, snatched the puppy she was holding and disappeared into the forest.

Callisto had already warned relevant bodies about the movement of wolves in the area in recent months, with at least three spotted around Bafi and the car park.

“Wild animals avoid humans, but it seems that these wolves have become familiar with humans due to the presence of food in the area,” said Callisto’s Giorgos Theodoridis in comments to Kathimerini, noting that the wolves either find food in the garbage that is not collected in time or are fed directly by visitors who want to take photos.