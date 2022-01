A body found on a beach on Skopelos island Tuesday probably belongs to a monk that went missing last month, port authorities have said.

The 58-year-old monk from Mount Athos had gone fishing in the sea off the monastic peninsula on December 20. His boat was found empty and was towed to Dafni, the harbor of Mount Athos.

The body is expected to be transferred to Larissa for a post-mortem examination.