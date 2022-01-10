Body of man recovered from sea off Sifnos
The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the sea off the Cycladic island of Sifnos at around noon on Monday.
The remains, which were in a state of advanced stage of decomposition, were found in the sea near the island’s main town of Kamares.
The body will be taken to Piraeus for a forensic examination.
In recent weeks, a number of bodies have been recovered from the Aegean, following two deadly accidents in the area involving boats carrying migrants. [AMNA]