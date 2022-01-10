NEWS

Body of man recovered from sea off Sifnos

body-of-man-recovered-from-sea-off-sifnos
[InTime News]

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the sea off the Cycladic island of Sifnos at around noon on Monday.

The remains, which were in a state of advanced stage of decomposition, were found in the sea near the island’s main town of Kamares.

The body will be taken to Piraeus for a forensic examination.

In recent weeks, a number of bodies have been recovered from the Aegean, following two deadly accidents in the area involving boats carrying migrants. [AMNA]

Accident
READ MORE
A conservator stands next to a Parthenon fragment, on loan from the Antonino Salinas Regional Archaeological Museum of Palermo, at the Parthenon Gallery of the Acropolis Museum, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
CULTURE

Hope marble foot will push UK to return Parthenon Sculptures

ban-on-gay-or-bisexual-men-giving-blood-lifted
NEWS

Ban on gay or bisexual men giving blood lifted

[AP Photo/ Petr David Josek]
NEWS

Authorities announce 27,766 new coronavirus cases and 85 deaths

[InTime News]
NEWS

FM announces delivery of 907,000 vaccines to Nigeria

[InTime News]
NEWS

Patras Carnival opening ceremony delayed over Covid spread

[AP]
NEWS

EU scientists call for action as greenhouse gas levels hit high in 2021