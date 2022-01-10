body-of-man-recovered-from-sea-off-sifnos

The body of an unidentified man was recovered from the sea off the Cycladic island of Sifnos at around noon on Monday.

The remains, which were in a state of advanced stage of decomposition, were found in the sea near the island’s main town of Kamares.

The body will be taken to Piraeus for a forensic examination.

In recent weeks, a number of bodies have been recovered from the Aegean, following two deadly accidents in the area involving boats carrying migrants. [AMNA]