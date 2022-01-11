NEWS

Tsipras: Covid is ‘no joke’

tsipras-covid-is-no-joke
[Andrea Bonetti/SYRIZA Press Office/Via Intime News]

SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras, who announced at the weekend that he had tested positive for Covid-19, called on the public on Tuesday to be cautious as the virus is not to be taken lightly.

Taking to social media, the main opposition leader said: “Take care of yourself, of your dear ones, and those you come into contact with. The virus is no joke, and for many people it is anything but a simple cold.”

He urged people to get their vaccinations, wear masks, maintain social distancing, keep calmness and “above all”, show solidarity.

Tsipras said he had run a temperature and had a strong headache over the last three days. He still feels tired and remains in isolation.

Coronavirus Politics
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Government facing vaccine mandate dilemma

Intime News]
NEWS

Government expected to extend Covid-related restrictions for a week

[InTime News]
NEWS

Opposition leader tests positive for Covid-19

[Intime News]
NEWS

Gov’t, SYRIZA cross swords over health crisis response

syriza-calls-for-free-covid-19-tests
NEWS

SYRIZA calls for free Covid-19 tests

[AP]
NEWS

New restrictions to apply as of Thursday as Omicron takes over