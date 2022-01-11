NEWS

Government expected to extend Covid-related restrictions for a week

government-expected-to-extend-covid-related-restrictions-for-a-week
Intime News]

The Greek government is expected to extend for a week the existing limited restrictions imposed to halt the new wave of infections by one week.

According to sources, the government is only considering the possibility of reintroducing music in restaurants and cafes. 

The measures currently in place were announced in late December and introduced on January 3rd. They include a closing time of midnight for all entertainment venues, while standing customers are not allowed and a maximum of six people may share a table. Half of employees in the public and public sectors will have to work from home and people will have to wear increased protection facemasks (KN95/FFP2) or double masks in supermarkets and public transport.

The government had said they would be in place until the 16th. 

Coronavirus Politics
READ MORE
[InTime News]
NEWS

Opposition leader tests positive for Covid-19

[Intime News]
NEWS

Gov’t, SYRIZA cross swords over health crisis response

syriza-calls-for-free-covid-19-tests
NEWS

SYRIZA calls for free Covid-19 tests

[AP]
NEWS

New restrictions to apply as of Thursday as Omicron takes over

[InTime News]
NEWS

Androulakis: Gov’t ‘prevarication is catastrophic’

[Intime News]
NEWS

PM: Experts will determine timing of new restrictions