government-expected-to-extend-covid-related-restrictions-for-a-week

The Greek government is expected to extend for a week the existing limited restrictions imposed to halt the new wave of infections by one week.

According to sources, the government is only considering the possibility of reintroducing music in restaurants and cafes.

The measures currently in place were announced in late December and introduced on January 3rd. They include a closing time of midnight for all entertainment venues, while standing customers are not allowed and a maximum of six people may share a table. Half of employees in the public and public sectors will have to work from home and people will have to wear increased protection facemasks (KN95/FFP2) or double masks in supermarkets and public transport.

The government had said they would be in place until the 16th.