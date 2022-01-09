NEWS

Opposition leader tests positive for Covid-19

opposition-leader-tests-positive-for-covid-19
[InTime News]

Opposition Leader Alexis Tsipras revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 in a statement uploaded to social media on Sunday. The SYRIZA leader and former prime minister stated that his symptoms are mild and that his wife and children are still returning negative tests.

“I tested positive during a precautionary PCR test conducted last night. Thankfully, Betty [Baziana, his partner] and the children are negative. I have so far had mild symptoms and I hope that I will soon be healthy,” read the release.

Tsipras had been vaccinated with a third dose on November 13.

Politics Coronavirus
