FM holds extensive call with Russian counterpart

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias spoke with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday, discussing the developments in the Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Libya, and Syria.

“Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias had an extensive phone conversation with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov about the developments in the Ukraine, reiterating Greece’s well-known position on the matter,” announced the Foreign Ministry in a statement released on social media.

The call between the two men took place mere hours before Dendias travels to Brest to participate in the informal European Union foreign ministers’ meeting.

